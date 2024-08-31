Implement Healthcare Central Protection Act, demands protesting doctors

New Delhi, Aug 31 The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Saturday asked the Union government to implement the Healthcare Central Protection Act in the wake of ‘repeated’ physical and sexual assaults on medical professionals, particularly female doctors while on duty.

“Violence against healthcare workers is increasing day by day. The Union government must implement the Healthcare Central Protection Act to protect healthcare workers,” said FAIMA President Dr Rohan Krishna during the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

He said that although the act was in force during the COVID-19 crisis, however, it was not tabled in the Parliament and could not be implemented.

“Our colleague was brutally raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. We demand a speedy inquiry into the case. The culprits must be hanged,” Dr Rohan said.

He said that the violence against doctors is on the rise across the country and doctors are not safe, adding that the doctors are at Jantar Mantar to press for the demands.

“Our basic demand is for the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act. Doctors are always there to save patients but sometimes even we are unable to save a patient. In such scenarios, the relatives often become violent and attack us. Doctors too need protection,” said Dr. Neelam, who was also part of the protest.

Doctors across the country went on nationwide strikes and protests after a female doctor was raped and murdered in West Bengal earlier this month, severely hitting the medical services.

The doctors returned to work after the Supreme Court intervened on August 22, urging them to resume their duties while assuring them that the authorities would not take adverse action against the protesting doctors.

