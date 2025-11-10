India advancing traditional medicine through stronger research, global collaboration: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 10 India is consistently advancing traditional medicine through stronger research, global collaboration, and enhanced quality and safety frameworks, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

Jadhav stated that traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity’s collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, and the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science.

“Working closely with WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, we aim to strengthen research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all,” the minister highlighted.

Ayush Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), hosted an Ambassadors’ Reception in New Delhi as a precursor to the ‘2nd WHO Global Summit’ on Traditional Medicine scheduled for December 17–19 in New Delhi.

The high-level gathering briefed ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomatic representatives on the summit vision, global health relevance, and opportunities for multilateral cooperation in advancing evidence-based traditional medicine.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that India, in collaboration with WHO and global partners, is working to strengthen standards, advance research, and ensure quality assurance, and “we are confident that this global dialogue will foster meaningful international cooperation.”

Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus, WHO South-East Asia Region, and Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine to the WHO Director-General, said “Traditional medicine is an integral part of achieving Health for All”.

With 170 member states reporting its use and global frameworks advancing, the momentum behind this sector is stronger than ever.

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised India’s role in shaping global frameworks for traditional medicine and the international significance of the Summit.

Setting the broader context for the Summit, Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Director, WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, said that the Summit aims to advance a global movement to restore balance for people and the planet, grounded in the science and practice of Traditional Medicine.

