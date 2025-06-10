India calls for global action on ocean health, showcases over $80 billion worth projects

New Delhi, June 10 India on Tuesday called for urgent global action on ocean health at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.

At the conference, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh pushed for global ocean pact and unveiled major strides in deep-sea exploration, marine plastic clean-up, and sustainable fisheries.

Dr Singh highlighted progress on the Deep Ocean Mission’s upcoming manned submersible, a nationwide single-use plastic ban, and over $80 billion worth of the ‘Blue Economy’ projects.

India also backed the swift ratification of the BBNJ Agreement, advocated for a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty, and launched the ‘SAHAV’ digital ocean data portal, underscoring its growing leadership in global marine governance.

Addressing the conference, which is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, Dr Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to ‘Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water’.

He outlined how India’s initiatives are aimed at reversing ocean degradation through science, innovation, and inclusive partnerships.

A key highlight was the progress on the Deep Ocean Mission’s ‘Samudrayaan’ project, which is expected to deploy India’s first manned submersible by 2026. The project aims to explore ocean depths up to 6,000 metres and is seen as a major leap in India’s scientific capability.

Dr Singh also spoke of expanding India’s Marine Protected Areas, which now cover 6.6 per cent of the Exclusive Economic Zone, contributing to global biodiversity goals.

On marine pollution, the Minister pointed to tangible outcomes from the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign, which has cleaned over 1,000 km of India’s coastline and removed more than 50,000 tonnes of plastic waste since 2022.

The draft marine litter policy has been prepared, and India continues to support negotiations on a Global Plastics Treaty aimed at a legally binding international framework.

India’s Blue Economy efforts, led by the Sagarmala Programme and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), were also showcased.

Emphasizing climate resilience, Dr. Singh noted the restoration of over 10,000 hectares of mangroves and the implementation of shoreline management plans using nature-based solutions. India has also integrated ocean-based climate actions into its Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

