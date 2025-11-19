India committed to ensure dignity, autonomy and equal opportunity to transgender persons: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 19 India is committed to ensuring that transgender persons get dignity, autonomy and equal opportunity, said the government on Wednesday.

As per the census 2011, there were 4.87 lakhs persons in India who opted for “other” in the gender category. This figure is assumed to be the population of non-binary persons in the country.

While historically the group has been marginalised in the country, the last decade has seen significant legal and policy reforms for the community.

“India has made significant strides in addressing the historical marginalisation of the transgender community through comprehensive legal protections, welfare schemes, and digital accessibility. This shift reflects growing awareness and efforts to promote inclusivity and equality in Indian society,” the government said in an official statement.

“As India advances toward a more equitable future, ensuring that transgender persons live with dignity, autonomy, and opportunity remains central to its democratic and human rights commitments,” it added.

The Supreme Court of India, in a landmark judgment in April 2014, explicitly recognised transgender individuals as a “third gender”, affirming their right to self-identify their gender, and directed the government to grant legal recognition and ensure their equality and non-discrimination.

This was followed by government initiatives such as the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 notified on January 10, 2020; the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Rules, 2020 for implementation of the provisions of the Act; the setting up of a National Council for Transgender Persons for advising Government on policies, programmes, legislation and projects for transgender persons and the launch of the National Portal for Transgender Persons (November 25, 2020).

“These laws and initiatives have laid the foundation for systemic support and empowerment, and efforts for promoting inclusion, dignity, non-discrimination, and mainstream integration for transgender persons, fostering a society where they can thrive with equal rights and opportunities,” the government said.

Further, the SMILE Scheme, introduced in February 2022, provides livelihood, skill training, and shelter support through Garima Greh centres and Ayushman Bharat TG Plus health coverage. In addition to that, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has issued “Equal Opportunities Policy for Transgender Persons” to ensure that the Transgender community has equal access to employment opportunities, etc.

These initiatives collectively promote inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunities for transgender citizens, the government said.

