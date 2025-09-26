India, EU launch ‘Ideathon’ to tackle marine plastic litter

New Delhi, Sep 26 India and the European Union have launched an ‘Ideathon’ to combat marine plastic litter, inviting applications from startups, researchers, businesses and other stakeholders in India and the European Union to co-develop practical and innovative solutions to address the pressing global issue.

According to Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the government, the ‘Ideathon’ represents a joint effort to develop solutions that are both globally relevant and locally effective.

“The Ideathon on combating marine plastic litter is an excellent example of India-EU’s shared vision for developing globally impactful solutions that address the problem of plastic pollution in both Indian and European contexts,” Maini said.

Highlighting the significance of research, innovation and collaboration, she also underscored India’s efforts in recent years including initiatives like the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar campaign, and a nationwide ban on single-use plastics to curb plastic pollution.

Signe Ratso, Deputy Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, said that the EU-India-TTC-WG2 ‘Ideathon’ strengthens EU-India cooperation, as we join forces to address challenges that impact our shared vision for global sustainability.

“This initiative brings us together to tackle marine plastic pollution, a growing crisis that endangers marine life, public health, and coastal economies across our regions,” said Ratso.

Dr Rakesh Kaur, Adviser, OPSA and Nienke Buisman, Head of the International Cooperation Unit at the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, European Commission, encouraged participants to actively explore collaborative pathways for addressing marine plastic litter.

An overview of the Ideathon framework, outlining the process, structure, guidelines and timelines was also presented during the launch event.

A landscape of marine plastic litter in India and the European Union was presented by Professor Hoysala N. Chanakya, Chief Research Scientist, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and John Hanus, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, European Commission, respectively.

The presentations highlighted prevailing challenges and ongoing research initiatives in both regions and emphasised the importance of coordinated and sustained action to address the issue.

Applications for the ‘Ideathon’ remain open until October 2.

