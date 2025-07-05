India key healthcare player, a global hub for pharma and medical research: Om Birla

New Delhi, July 5 Hailing India’s healthcare system for its quality, accessibility, and affordability, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called the country a global hub for pharmaceutical and medical research.

Speaking at the 7th Annual International Conference of the Innovative Physicians Forum - IPF MEDICON 2025 in the national capital, Birla highlighted India’s significant strides in medical infrastructure and service delivery, while remaining cost-effective for all.

"The drug manufacturing, vaccine production, and biomedical research within the country shows India is developing as a centre for pharmaceuticals and medical research,” the Speaker said.

"India has positioned itself as a key player on the international stage,” he added.

He also lauded the progress made in health outreach, digital health technologies, and affordable treatment options, affirming India’s commitment to building a robust and equitable healthcare ecosystem.

Further, he noted that Indian doctors have earned recognition worldwide, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite limited resources, the dedication, service, and sacrifice of doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare workers has enabled India to effectively manage the Covid-19 global pandemic and provide successful treatment,” Birla said, calling it “a true testament to the credibility of India’s healthcare system”.

Birla added that Indian doctors are enhancing their global reputation by embracing innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

“India's skilled scientists, solid research infrastructure, and focus on innovation are advancing healthcare for both local and global needs,” the Speaker said.

He suggested initiatives that promote R&D and collaboration with international institutions to further bolster the country’s role in shaping the future of global health.

This includes the government’s efforts to enhance research, innovation, and free medical treatment for the underprivileged through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Birla said.

“Rapid advancements in science and technology must be harnessed to address emerging health challenges and improve patient care,” Birla said, urging for fostering a culture of innovation and investment to help develop “new treatments, enhancing disease prevention, and strengthening the overall healthcare ecosystem”.

