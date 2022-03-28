India logs 1,270 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

New Delhi, March 28 In the last 24 hours, India logged 1,270 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,21,035..

Due to a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 15,859, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

At least 1,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative figure to 4,24,83,829.

India's recovery rate currently stood at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,32,389 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total to more than 78.73 crore.

In the wake of a sustained fall, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent, while the daily positivity ratestood at 0.29 per cent.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 183.26 crore. This has been achieved through 2,17,89,216 sessions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor