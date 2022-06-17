India logs 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 deaths

New Delhi, June 17 In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,847 new Covid-19 cases, an increase against the 12,213 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Also in the same period, 14 new fatalities increased the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,24,817.

The active caseload rose to 63,063 cases, accounting for 0.15 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,985 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,82,697. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.64 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 2.47 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.41 per cent.

A total of 5,19,903 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 85.69 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.84 crore, achieved via 2,52,19,258 sessions.

Over 3.55 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

