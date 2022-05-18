India logs 1,829 fresh Covid cases, 33 deaths

New Delhi, May 18 India reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with 1,829 fresh infections logged in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 1,569, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country reported 33 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,293.

The active caseload has also marginally declined to 15,647 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Recovery of 2,549 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,87,259 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a decline at 0.42 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,34,962 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.49 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.65 crore, achieved via 2,40,27,137 sessions.

Over 3.21 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

