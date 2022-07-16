India logs 20,044 new Covid cases, 56 deaths

New Delhi, July 16 India reported 20,044 Covid infections in the past 24 hours, a marginal rise against previous day's 20,038 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

In the same period, 56 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,660.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,40,760 cases, accounting for 0.32 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,301 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,63,651. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally increased to 4.80 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity rate stands at 4.40 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,17,895 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.90 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.71 crore, achieved via 2,62,86,177 sessions.

Over 3.79 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

