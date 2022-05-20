India logs 2,259 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

New Delhi, May 20 India reported a marginal decline at 2,259 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours against 2,364 infections reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 20 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,323.

The active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 15,044 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,614 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,92,455. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate continues at 0.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.53 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,51,179 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.58 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crore, achieved via 2,41,17,166 sessions.

Over 3.24 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

