India logs 268 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi, Dec 29 India reported 268 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 188 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The active caseload stands at 3,552 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.17 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.11 per cent.

The recovery of 182 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,665. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,36,919 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.04 crore.

With 99,231 vaccines administered in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.08 crore as of Thursday morning.

