India logs 2,841 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

New Delhi, May 13 India on Friday reported 2,841 new Covid cases, a marginal rise against the 2,827 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, nine additional fatalities took the overall death toll to 5,24,190.

The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 18,604 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,295 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,73,460 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate also reported a slight decline at 0.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 0.69 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,86,628 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.29 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.99 crore, achieved via 2,38,51,277 sessions.

Over 3.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

