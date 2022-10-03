India logs 3,011 fresh Covid infections, 28 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 3 India on Saturday reported 3,011 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours, against the previous day's count of 3,375, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 28 more Covid-related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,701, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 36,126 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,301 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,32,671. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 2.23 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.31 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,34,849 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 89.57 crore.

As of this morning, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.77 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

