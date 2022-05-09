India logs 3,207 Covid cases, 29 deaths in past 24 hrs

New Delhi, May 9 India reported 3,207 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hrs, a marginal decline against previous day's 3,451, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Also, 29 Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,093.

Active caseload of the country presently stands at 20,403, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,410 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,60,905. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate is at 0.95 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.82 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 3,36,776 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.10 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 190.34 crore, achieved via 2,36,58,273 sessions.

Over 3.05 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of the jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

