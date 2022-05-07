India logs 3,805 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

New Delhi, May 7 India on Saturday reported 3,805 new Covid cases, a considerable rise against the 3,545 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 22 additional Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,024.

The active caseload also increased to 20,303 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,168 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,54,416. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate stood at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent.

Also in the same 24-hour period, a total of 4,87,544 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.03 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190 crore, achieved via 2,35,96,683 sessions.

Over 3.01 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor