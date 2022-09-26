India logs 4,129 new Covid cases, recovery rate stands at 98.72%

New Delhi, Sep 26 India reported 4,129 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day's count of 4,777, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday, adding that the recovery rate was at 98.72 per cent.

In the same period, the country has recorded 20 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,530 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 43,415 cases, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,688 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,00,298.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reported to be 2.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.61 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,64,377 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.38 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.68 crore.

Over 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

