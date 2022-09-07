India logs 5,379 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 7 India reported 5,379 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal rise over the previous day's count of 4,417, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country recorded 27 more Covid related deaths taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,057 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 50,594 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,094 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,93,590. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 1.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 2.00 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,21,917 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.80 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 213.91 crore.

Over 4.05 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

