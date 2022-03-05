India logs 5,921 fresh Covid cases, 289 deaths

New Delhi, March 5 India on Saturday reported a further decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 5,921 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's data.

In the same period, 289 Covid-related deaths were reported pushing the toll to 5,14,878.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have further reduced to 63,878 which constitute 0.15 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 11,651 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,78,721. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,40,905 tests were conducted across the country. India has, so far, conducted over 77.19 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.84 per cent while the daily positivity rate has further fallen at 0.63 per cent.

With the administration of over 24.62 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178.55 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,06,52,074 sessions.

More than 15.62 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the ministry.

