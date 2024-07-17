‘India most sought-after destination for medical tourism, preventive healthcare’

New Delhi, July 17 India is the most sought-after destination for medical tourism and preventive healthcare, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing the second healthcare summit of the American Chamber of India (AMCHAM) in the national capital.

“Gone are the days when people used to visit other developed nations to access medical facilities,” Singh said.

“Now India has become a hub and is the most sought-after destination for medical tourism and among the frontline nations in preventive healthcare,” he added.

Noting the achievements like the Ayushman Card, and the Digital healthcare mission, PM Jan Aaushadi, the Minister noted that in the last 10 years, healthcare has been a priority sector for the government. He also pointed out “the world’s largest vaccination drive in the Covid pandemic.”

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for a healthy India. This includes “elimination of communicable diseases and reduction in non-communicable diseases, developing health indices”, and the right of accessible healthcare for every citizen.

He also stated the crucial role of technology in ensuring equitable access to healthcare.

The integration of tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), “is revolutionising the healthcare sector”, he said.

The tools can help “enhance efficiency, reduce wait times, and improve overall healthcare delivery,” he added.

The Minister also described India as among the top six bio-manufacturers of the world with one of the most cost-effective and efficacy-based bio-manufacturing as well as cost-effective healthcare destinations.

He said the bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry has grown 10 times from $13 billion in 2014 to $130 billion in 2024.

