India not only protecting its citizens, but supporting world in AIDS control: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 1 India is not only protecting its citizens, but also supporting other countries in achieving control of HIV/AIDS, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion of World AIDS Day at Vigyan Bhawan, Nadda reaffirmed India’s commitment to accelerating progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat.

He also lauded the efforts of the Indian pharma industry for developing medicines, diagnostics that not only helped India put up a fight against AIDS but also supported other nations.

"India leads the fight against AIDS globally, upholding responsibility towards all humanity," Nadda said.

"India not only protects its own but also supports the world in AIDS Control by supplying affordable and quality medicines across the globe," he added.

Nadda highlighted that India’s HIV and STD programme continues to deliver strong results, demonstrated by substantial reductions in new infections and mortality, along with expanded access to essential services.

"Between 2010 and 2024, new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent, and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent," he said.

"Testing coverage increased from 4.13 crore in 2020–21 to 6.62 crore in 2024–25, while the number of people on treatment rose from 14.94 lakh to 18.60 lakh. Viral load testing also expanded significantly -- from 8.90 lakh to 15.98 lakh tests," he added.

The Health Minister noted that these achievements surpass global averages for the same period and reflect strong political commitment, sustained domestic investment, evidence-based programme strategies, and consistent community engagement.

He underlined that the country has achieved a 35 per cent reduction in new HIV infections (compared to the global 32 per cent) and a 69 per cent decline in HIV-related deaths, far exceeding the global reduction of 37 per cent.

He also emphasised that India is firmly on track to achieve the global 95-95-95 targets by 2030.

"Awareness of HIV status has reached 85 per cent, against a national goal of 95 per cent, treatment coverage now stands at 88 per cent, and viral load suppression remains exceptionally high at 97 per cent," Nadda said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor