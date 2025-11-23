India reaffirms commitment to equity, climate justice and global solidarity

New Delhi, Nov 23 India has expressed satisfaction with major outcomes of CoP30, conveying strong support for the inclusive leadership of the CoP30 Presidency and welcoming several significant decisions adopted in a Statement at the UNFCCC CoP30 in Belem, Brazil, an official statement said on Sunday.

Welcoming progress under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), India underscored the equity dimension of the decision, remarking that it reflects a recognition of the overwhelming need for adaptation in developing countries.

A key element of India’s address was the emphasis on long-standing obligations of developed countries to provide Climate Finance.

“The Statement expressed appreciation for the efforts the Presidency took in supporting India in beginning the journey towards a long-overdue focus on Article 9.1. It stated that India sincerely hopes in the spirit of international cooperation that promises made 33 years ago in Rio would now be fulfilled due to the first steps Parties have taken in Belem,” said Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

India thanked the Presidency for delivering the space to discuss Unilateral Trade-restrictive Climate Measures.

These measures are increasingly affecting all developing countries and are violative of the principles of equity and CBDR-RC, enshrined in the Convention and its Paris Agreement.

“The Statement stressed that these issues cannot continue to be brushed under the carpet. The Parties have made a beginning here to reverse this trend,” it added.

Reiterating India’s principled approach to climate action, the Statement highlighted that it must be ensured that the burden of Climate Change Mitigation is not shifted onto the shoulders of those who have the least responsibility in causing the problem.

The need for greater global support to vulnerable populations, a large majority of whom are in the global South, was stressed upon so that they may protect themselves from the escalating impacts of climate change.

“India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to science-based and equitable climate action. It was observed that India remains committed to a global order that is rules-based, equitable, and respectful of national sovereignty. Further, the Nation remains committed to working with all Parties to ensure that climate ambition is inclusive, just, and equitable,” according to the ministry.

