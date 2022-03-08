India records 3,993 new Covid cases, lowest in 662 days

New Delhi, March 8 India reported 3,993 daily Covid cases, the lowest spike in the last 662 days and a total of 108 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday morning.

With the addition of new deaths, the toll has reached 5,15,210 in the country.

India reported 4,362 fresh Covid cases, 66 deaths on Monday and a day earlier (on Sunday) the country had logged 5,476 new infections and 158 deaths.

The active Covid cases have further reduced to 49,948 which constitute 0.12 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 8,055 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,06,150. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,73,395 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.43 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.68 per cent while the daily positivity rate has sharply reduced to 0.46 per cent.

With the administration of over 21.34 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage has reached 179.13 crore as of Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,08,07,099 sessions.

More than 15.49 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.

