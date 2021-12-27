India reported 156 new Omicron cases in last 24 hours, which is highest count till now

India's Omicron tally has risen up to 578, the country recorded more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours which is the highest till now. On Sunday the tally was 422 and now it has climbed up to 578, which means 156 new cases have been added.



19 states are now infected with Omicron with Union territories, the new variant is transmitting rapidly in the people, because of its high mutation power. On Sunday Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also reported their first Omicron case.



National capital Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and reported the highest number of cases. According to data Delhi has reported 142 Omicron cases which are the highest in the country till now. Followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), Rajasthan (43), Telangana (41), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31).

These are the states which showed an increased number of cases in the last 24 hours

Delhi (from 79 to 142 cases)

Maharashtra (from 108 to 141 cases)

Kerala (from 38 to 57 cases)

Madhya Pradesh (from zero to nine cases)