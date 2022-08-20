India reports 13,272 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 20 India reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The additional fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,27,289.

The active caseload is 1,01,166, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,900 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,99,435. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose 4.21 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.87 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,15,231 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.21 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.40 crore, achieved via 2,78,34,092 sessions

Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor