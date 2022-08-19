India reports 15,754 fresh Covid cases, 47 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 19 India on Friday reported marginal rise at 15,754 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, against 12,608 infections on Thursday, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 47 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,27,253.

The active caseload of the country stands at 1,01,830 cases, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,220 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,85,535. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.47 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 3.90 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,54,491 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.18 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.27 crore, achieved via 2,78,10,025 sessions.

Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

