India reports 18,257 new Covid cases, 42 deaths

New Delhi, July 10 India reported 18,257 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a slight decrease from the previous day's count of 18,840, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country has reported 42 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,428.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,28,690 cases, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 14,553 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,68,533. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally increased to 4.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.08 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,32,777 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.66 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.76 crore, achieved via 2,60,73,365 sessions.

Over 3.74 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

