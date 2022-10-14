India reports 2,678 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 14 India reported 2,678 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against the previous day's 2,786 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

In the same period, ten more Covid-related deaths were recorded taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,857.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 26,583 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,594 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,68,557. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.13 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.07 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,37,952 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.81 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.21 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

