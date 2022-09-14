India reports 5,108 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 14 In the last 24 hours, India reported 5,108 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,216.

The active caseload dipped to 45,749, accounting for 0.1 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,675 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,36,092. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.44 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,55,231 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.02 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.67 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

