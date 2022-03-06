India reports 5,476 new Covid cases & 158 deaths

New Delhi, March 6 India reported 5,476 fresh Covid infections and 158 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

With the new deaths the toll has climbed to 5,15,036 in the country.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have further reduced to 59,442, which constitute 0.14 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 9,754 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,88,475. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,09,985 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.28 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.77 per cent while the daily positivity rate has fallen at 0.60 per cent.

With the administration of over 26.19 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178.83 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,07,34,782 sessions.

More than 15.54 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

