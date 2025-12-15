India, South America see strong collaboration in pharma, healthcare sectors: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Dec India and South America are witnessing growing opportunities for collaboration across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, hospital management and medical devices, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) CEO and Secretary General Ranjit Mehta said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Indo–South America Trade and Investment Conclave, Mehta said the chamber had brought together stakeholders from India and several South American countries to deepen business engagement and unlock new investment avenues.

"The response from industry on both sides has been very encouraging. Through this platform, our objective is to facilitate both inbound and outbound investments and create smoother channels for cross-border business," he said.

Mehta highlighted that South American economies have strong capabilities in agriculture, food processing, and rare mineral resources, while India offers a vast consumer base and remains one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.

He noted that pharmaceuticals, in particular, present a significant area of cooperation, as South American nations are keen to further develop healthcare-related sectors. "There is clear potential for partnerships in pharmaceuticals, hospital management and medical devices, and we see this as a major growth opportunity for both regions," he added.

Echoing similar views, Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Dharamkumar Seeraj, said South American countries have made rapid progress in recent years, and such trade platforms play a vital role in strengthening commercial ties. He said the conclave would help businesses gain regional insights and identify concrete investment opportunities.

The Chilean Ambassador to India also underscored the importance of the forum, stating that it provides valuable exposure to South American markets and enables direct engagement with Indian companies exploring opportunities in the region.

