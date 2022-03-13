India well-placed to become global leader in yoga, traditional medicine: Sonowal

New Delhi, March 13 Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that India is well positioned to become the global leader in yoga and traditional medicine.

He said that as the World Health Organisation's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is being established in India, it is incumbent upon the country, equipped with deep wisdom of yoga and traditional health practices, to lead the world on the path of peace, well-being, better and affordable health.

In his address at the inauguration of the Yoga Mahotsav 2022 to commemorate 100 days countdown to 8th International Day of Yoga 2022, he said: "The IDY 2022 will be the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga organised by us. It is an opportunity to promote health, wellbeing and peace across the globe. The 100-day countdown formally marks the beginning of journey towards celebration of IDY-2022, which will be journey towards freedom from disease, stress and depression."

This year the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign will focus on the theme '100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations'. The event will demonstrate yoga at 75 iconic heritage and cultural sites on International Yoga Day on June 21. The Ayush Ministry will propagate benefits of using WHO mYoga app, Namastey app, Y-break app for well being and maintaining good health.

Chief Ministers of Haryana and Sikkim, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Prem Singh Tamang, respectively, along with Union Labour and Employment and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav along with Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the inaugural event.

Khattar said: "Haryana is first state in India to establish Yoga Commission. We are in process of establishment an Ayush University in Kurukshetra at 100 acre area. We have also taken initiative to make it mandatory to make available an Ayush doctor in almost 2,000 Public Health Centres of Haryana.".

Yadav said that on the path of environment-friendly lifestyle, yoga, and Ayush as a whole, have a lot to contribute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor