IndiaAI Mission, WHO to spotlight AI applications in health systems

New Delhi, Oct 18 The IndiaAI Mission, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), on Saturday announced a global call for abstracts highlighting impactful and scalable applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health systems.

Researchers, innovators, and institutions from across the Global South are invited to submit abstracts (maximum 250 words) capturing successful, implementable, scalable AI in health use cases by October 31.

Shortlisted entries will be invited to contribute a chapter to the ‘Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South’, which is set to be launched at the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi in February, according to IT Ministry.

Developed by IndiaAI and WHO, this casebook will serve as a comprehensive reference for policymakers, innovators, and researchers seeking to replicate and scale successfully implementedAI solutions across the Global South.

Selected contributors shortlisted based on relevance, quality, and alignment with the Casebook’s goals will be invited to submit full chapters (2,500–3,000 words) detailing the AI solution, deployment strategy, ethical considerations, impact achieved, and lessons learned.

Earlier, the government announced the selection of five projects under the second round of its expression of interest for the 'Safe and Trusted AI' pillar under the programme launched by IndiaAI.

The selected projects will advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis, address bias in AI models, and build robust evaluation tools for generative AI, ensuring that AI systems deployed in India are reliable, secure, and inclusive, according to an official statement.

Collectively, these projects translate “Safe and Trusted AI” into practice, combining resilience testing and bias audits to support the responsible development and deployment of AI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor