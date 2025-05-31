Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to conduct key food, nutrition experiments in space

New Delhi, May 31 Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The experiments — developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA — aim to pioneer space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for future long-duration space travel.

Dr Singh said the first ISS experiment will examine the impact of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae — a high-potential, nutrient-rich food source.

The study will focus on key growth parameters and the changes in transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes of various algal species in space compared to Earth conditions.

Presenting an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Space biology experiments aboard the ISS will be conducted using indigenously developed biotechnology kits under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

These specialised kits, tailored for microgravity conditions, have been designed and validated by Indian scientists to ensure precision and reliability in space-based research.

Their deployment marks a major milestone in India’s ability to deliver world-class scientific tools for frontier research and underscores the country’s growing self-reliance in critical technologies for space exploration and biotechnology.

“Microalgae grow rapidly, produce high-protein biomass, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen — making them perfect candidates for sustainable space nutrition and closed-loop life support systems,” said Dr Singh.

The second experiment will investigate the growth and proteomic response of cyanobacteria — specifically Spirulina and Synechococcus —under microgravity, using urea- and nitrate-based media.

The research will evaluate the potential of Spirulina as a space “superfood” due to its high protein and vitamin content, assess the feasibility of using nitrogen sources derived from human waste, such as urea, for cyanobacterial growth, and study the effects of microgravity on cellular metabolism and biological efficiency.

These insights are critical for developing closed-loop, self-sustaining life support systems essential for long-duration space missions.

“These organisms could be the key to carbon and nitrogen recycling in spacecraft and future space habitats,” the minister said.

Shukla is part of the first team of Indian astronauts trained for human spaceflight, with Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair serving as his designated backup.

The Ax-4 mission, managed by Axiom Space and launched via SpaceX Falcon 9, is a landmark for India’s first astronaut-scientist-led space biology experiments onboard the ISS.

