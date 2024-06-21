Indian Navy conducts Yoga sessions on warships, foreign ports

New Delhi, June 21 Indian Naval Warships mission deployed across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Western Pacific Ocean conducted Yoga sessions at sea and in foreign ports to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Friday.

Indian Naval Ships Kolkata and Tabar at Djibouti; Sunayna at Port Louis, Mauritius; Tarkash at Salalah, Oman; Kamorta at Trincomalee, Sri Lanka; and Saryu at Belawan, Indonesia, conducted Yoga sessions in respective ports, spreading the spirit of Yoga across the oceans.

Naval personnel including defence civilians and their family members enthusiastically participated in especially conducted yoga programmes. Trainees of friendly foreign navies also participated in the Yoga Day activities with zeal.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff and Shashi Tripathi, President, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, attended the Yoga Session at Chanakya Bagh, New Delhi.

The Navy in a statement on Friday said that daily Yoga sessions were conducted since June 11 at all naval stations as run-up to IDY. Yoga-related quizzes, poster-making and drawing competitions, and lectures by Yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life were also organised at various naval units.

Special Yoga programmes for women and families of Naval personnel to adopt Yoga as a way of life were conducted by the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association at all major Naval Stations.

Over the period of last 10 days, Indian Naval personnel including defence civilians, and their families wholeheartedly participated in Yoga related activities imbibing the true spirit of the theme for this year's IDY - 'Yoga for Self and Society', the statement added.

