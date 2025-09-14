Indian researchers earn 3 patents in assistive technologies for differently-abled

New Delhi, Sep 14 A team of Indian researchers has reimagined the sewing machine’s foot pedal with assistive technology, enabling the entire operation through hand control.

The first prototypes were tested by rural women with locomotor disabilities, and the excitement spread quickly, according to Sona College of Technology where the feat was achieved.

The idea came into existence after the researchers noticed that some women with restricted lower-limb movement were unable to operate industrial sewing machines.

A four-member team — D. Raja, K. Mani, G. Gunasekaran and S.S. Suresh — rose to the challenge and have earned three patents.

Haptic Glove Variant (2025), the latest breakthrough, is a wearable glove that uses palm-pressure sensing to wirelessly activate the sewing machine motor. It provides ergonomic comfort and stands as a symbol of inclusive design.

The Optical Sensor Variant, patented in 2024, recognises hand gestures to control the sewing machine. It is hands-free, light-touch, and enhances both safety and adaptability.

The first in the series was the Load-Cell L-Plate Variant, patented in 2022. It replaced the traditional foot pedal with a hand-press system.

For the first time, differently-abled women could sew independently and perform all standard industrial operations in a garment making unit with ease and efficiency. This innovation also opened the door for them to earn a steady income in garment-making units close to home, according to the Tamil Nadu-based institute.

In the past nine years, over 300 differently-abled women have been trained to use these patented machines. For many, this has meant not just livelihoods in tailoring and garment production, but also a renewed sense of dignity and self-worth.

“These patents are not just about technology,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona College of Technology, “they are about breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and showing that inclusion can be designed into everyday tools,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu government has sponsored these patented eleven sewing machines for livelihood support for differently-abled women at a Sona College-run community centre in Maramangalathupatti, Salem district. Another three hundred women have been trained at the centre.

