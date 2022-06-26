Indian scientists decode post-Covid vax menstrual irregularities in women

New Delhi, June 26 The Covid pandemic continues to haunt humanity for the last two years with the infection graphs going up and down after intervals across the globe. The vaccine against the infection has augmented the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has saved lives and helped in taking human life back on track.

However, a short menace accompanied the event of mass vaccination efforts and that is the menstrual disturbance in females being reported.

In a recently published article in the world's first most cited open access journal in the field of immunology, 'Frontiers in Immunology', the Indian researchers have reported the menstrual troubles included delay or early menstruation, heavier bleeding pattern, painful sessions and breakthrough bleeding.

The paper "Understanding the trauma of menstrual irregularity after Covid vaccination: a bird's-eye view of female immunology" has compiled data from the reports of three countries showing significant figures on this subject. A US cohort of 2,403 females showed that 55 per cent of females receiving the Pfizer vaccine, 35 per cent relating to Moderna and 7 per cent linking to Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine underwent changes in their cycle length. The Norwegian young adult cohort also informed heavier bleeding, increase in duration of menstruation and even shortening of interval between two cycles. In the UK cohort of 39,591 females, menstrual disturbances were also testified.

The paper has been authored by researchers and doctors from the department of microbiology, Swami Shraddhanand college, University of Delhi; Munshi Singh College, BR Ambedkar Bihar University; department of biochemistry, Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devilal dental college, Sirsa and department of radiation oncology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, India.

Females during their reproductive age owing to their menstrual cycle show different immune response to various factors they are exposed to. For a 28-day menstrual cycle, the first 14 days are called follicular phase which starts with the bleeding days of the first 5-6 days. During these 14 days, females have higher antibodies in their body that nature has bestowed them to fight against potential infections. However, this also makes them prone to auto-immune disorders during this phase. The 14-16th day are ovulatory days, which is followed by rest 14- 12 days of luteal phase.

During this phase, the immune system is suppressed and inflammation is low. At the time of menstruation

