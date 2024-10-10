Indian scientists' new therapy to help patients resistant to current cancer remedies

New Delhi, Oct 10 Scientists at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, have developed a novel therapy that could be a potential precision medicine especially for those resistant to current cancer remedies.

Cancer cells often develop resistance to some treatments and hence require alternate therapy methods.

The team identified a promising new target for cancer treatment by activating a DNA repair enzyme called TDP1, suggesting a combination therapy.

To find an alternative treatment, the team probed how cancer cells repair DNA during cell division and respond to chemotherapy that targets the enzyme Top1, often leading to drug resistance.

The research published in The EMBO Journal highlights two key proteins --- Cyclin-dependent kinase 1 (CDK1) and Tyrosyl-DNA Phosphodiesterase 1 (TDP1).

The study showed that cancer cells can counteract the effect of existing drugs by activating TDP1 -- a DNA repair enzyme -- allowing them to survive, said the team led by Benu Brata Das from the varsity.

"Our work demonstrates that CDK1 directly regulates TDP1, aiding cancer cells in repairing DNA breaks caused by Top1 inhibitors," Das added.

"

The study suggests that using CDK1 inhibitors -- such as avotaciclib, alvocidib, roniciclib, riviciclib, and dinaciclib -- alongside Top1 inhibitors could enhance cancer cell killing.

This combination disrupts DNA repair mechanisms and halts the cell cycle, making it more difficult for cancer cells to survive.

"Cancer cells often develop resistance to single-agent treatments. By using both CDK1 and Top1 inhibitors, we can more effectively target and eliminate cancer cells," said Das emphasising the potential of this combination therapy.

The study points to a promising avenue for precision medicine in treating cancers, especially those resistant to current therapies.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor