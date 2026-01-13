Indian student killed, two others injured in road accident in Kazakhstan's Oskemen

Astana, Jan 13 An Indian student died while two others were injured in a road accident in Kazakhstan's Oskemen, the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, the embassy stated that 11 Indian students of Semey Medical University who were on an excursion trip to Altai Alps in East Kazakhstan from Oskemen City, met with an accident while they were returning. The deceased student has been identified as Mili Mohan, 25, while the two injured students are Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B.

The duo are currently receiving medical treatment at City Hospital No. 1, Ust-Kamenagorsk, it said.

"As per the latest information, their condition is stable. The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families," it added.

Last week, the Indian Embassy said that two Indian students died and three others suffered injuries in a road accident that occurred near Almaty on January 6.

In a statement shared on X, it said: "The Embassy is deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on 6 January 2026 near Almaty involving Indian students, in which two young lives were lost and three others sustained injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with all those affected. The injured students are currently receiving medical care."

"The Embassy is in close coordination with hospital authorities, local officials, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all possible assistance is provided. Family members of the injured students have arrived in Kazakhstan and remain in close touch with the Embassy. We are working closely with the families and extending every possible support during this extremely difficult time. The Embassy is also making all necessary arrangements to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased students to India on a priority basis," it added.

The Indian mission expressed appreciation for the concern, prayers and goodwill expressed by friends, family and well-wishers. It mentioned that the embassy continues to coordinate closely with multiple agencies and families, and efforts are being made to prioritise critical and time-sensitive communications to ensure swift and effective assistance.

