India’s 1st multi-omics data portal to boost cancer research, treatment

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) on Saturday launched India’s first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data portal to boost research and treatment against the deadly disease, affecting millions of people globally.

The platform provides open access to clinically correlated data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian populations.

Cancer treatments in India have always been based on Western data sets. However, cancers in Indian patients can differ significantly at the molecular level.

This new open-access portal represents a monumental step in revolutionising cancer research and will enable personalised treatment for Indian patients.

“The multi-omics portal is the first in India to offer data that includes DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes,” said the non-profit.

Currently, the platform consists of data from 50 breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to over 500 patients in the coming year. This data is freely accessible to the global research community under India’s PRIDE guidelines, which promote ethical sharing and collaboration in cancer research.

The platform is based on the internationally recognised cBioPortal platform and ensures seamless integration with global cancer research efforts.

“We have made an excellent start with this groundbreaking multi-omics cancer portal. Cancer touches all of us, and the need for more effective, personalised treatments -- specially tailored to the unique genetic and environmental factors in India -- is urgent,” said Dr. Anand Deshpande, Non-Executive Director at ICGA.

“This portal will empower researchers with crucial data to advance customised cancer research for better treatment outcomes. I encourage everyone to contribute and support this vital cause, helping us accelerate progress in the fight against cancer,” he added.

A recent report from Apollo Hospitals dubbed India the "cancer capital of the world".

About 12 lakh new cancer cases and 9.3 lakh deaths were registered in India in 2019. The report by Lancet showed India is the second highest contributor to the disease burden in Asia.

The number increased to 13.9 lakh in 2020, which then rose to 14.2 lakh and 14.6 lakh in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively. With increasing age, pollution, poor diet, and unhealthy lifestyles, the numbers will soar significantly.

