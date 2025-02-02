India’s bio-economy aims to reach $300 billion in near future: Minister

Jammu, Feb 2 India’s bio-economy — which grew from a mere $10 billion in 2014 to nearly $130 billion now — has an ambitious target of $300 billion in the near future, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He further stated that with over 9,000 biotech startups compared to just 50 in 2014, India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in medical innovation.

Inaugurating the Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine at AIIMS Jammu, the minister emphasised that with genomic advancements, doctors would no longer rely on a one-size-fits-all approach but would tailor treatments to maximise efficacy and specificity for each individual.

Set up in collaboration with 4 base Care, the Centre aims to usher in a new era of personalised medicine, leveraging cutting-edge genomic research to provide targeted treatment based on individual genetic profiles.

Experts at the event noted that this facility would play a pivotal role in advancing precision oncology, cardiovascular genomics, and genetic screening for rare disorders.

Dr Singh pointed out that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has prioritised technology-driven progress in the healthcare sector.

The minister stressed the need for an India-specific genomic database, highlighting the country’s unique genetic diversity.

“India is a subcontinent in itself, with over 4,600 distinct demographic groups. Our gene sequencing efforts, which have already mapped 10,000 healthy individuals across 99 communities, will help create a robust dataset tailored to Indian-specific health challenges,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing one million genome sequences in the coming years to enable more accurate disease prediction and personalised interventions.

Dr Singh also pointed out the resurgence of infectious diseases alongside the rise in non-communicable diseases, urging a hybrid approach combining traditional diagnostics with genetic insights.

