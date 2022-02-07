India's daily Covid cases drop below 1 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 7 India's single-day Covid cases dropped below one lakh, reporting 83,876 new infections in a span of 24 hours on Monday. In the time span, 895 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 5,02,874, said the Union Health ministry on Monday morning.

The active Covid cases now stand at 11,08,938, which constitute 2.62 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,99,054 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,06,60,202. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.19 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,56,363 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.15 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 9.18 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.25 per cent.

With the administration of over 14.70 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 169.63 crore as of Monday morning.

More than 12.07 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

