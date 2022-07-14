India's daily Covid cases jump to 20,139

New Delhi, July 14 India reported 20,139 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, a considerable rise from the previous day's count of 16,906, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, the country reported 38 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,557.

The active caseload has also risen to 1,36,076 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,482 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,28,356. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also increased to 5.10 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.37 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,94,774 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.81 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.27 crore, achieved via 2,61,97,150 sessions.

Over 3.76 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

