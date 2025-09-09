India’s fitness market revenue to grow by 15 pc annually, reach Rs 37,700 cr by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 India's fitness economy is gaining strong momentum, and the industry is set to grow to Rs 37,700 crore ($4.5 billion) by 2030, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) showed that the industry is expected to post a robust 15 per cent growth rate (CAGR), from an estimated Rs 16,200 crore ($1.9 billion) in 2024.

It noted that boutique fitness studios, offering niche, instructor-led formats such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, mixed martial arts (MMA), and pilates are the fastest-growing segment. These are projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 per cent through 2030.

This surge underscores a decisive consumer shift towards personalised, immersive, and community-driven fitness experiences, the report said.

As of 2024, India has around 12.3 million fitness facility members. The report estimates this will rise to 23.3 million by 2030, at a growth rate of 11 per cent CAGR.

In addition, India’s membership penetration is expected to cross 1.7 per cent by 2030, highlighting both growth and significant room for further expansion, the report said.

“While the market is poised to more than double by 2030, what stands out is the untapped opportunity, as nearly 820 million Indians between 18 and 62 years of age remain completely inactive. This is both the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity,” said Praveen Govindu, Partner, Deloitte India.

"For the industry to unlock its true potential, it must go beyond metros and premium customers to design inclusive, affordable, and community-driven fitness models that can reach smaller towns, women, and lower-income households," he added.

The report, based on a survey of over 3,000 Indian consumers across 40+ cities, showed that the top 10 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, contribute 56 per cent of market revenue. However, these cities are home to only 31 per cent of fitness facilities.

Of India’s 956 million people aged 18-62, only 15 per cent of physically active individuals engage in paid fitness activities, showing room for growth through community-based and affordable fitness models.

