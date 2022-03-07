India's reports 4,362 fresh Covid cases, 66 deaths

New Delhi, March 7 India reported further decline in daily Covid cases. A total of 4,362 fresh infections and 66 new deaths were registered in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning.

On Sunday, India reported 5,476 fresh Covid infections and 158 deaths.

The new deaths have taken the overall toll to 5,15,102 in the country.

The active Covid case has further reduced to 54,118 which constitute 0.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 9,620 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,98,095. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,12,926 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.34 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.73 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen at 0.71 per cent.

With the administration of over 4.80 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage has reached 178.90 crore as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,07,51,079 sessions.

More than 15.58 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

