Indonesia reports 2,116 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

Jakarta, Jan 21 Indonesia has confirmed 2,116 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since August 7 last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago.

The increase of infections has brought the total tally in the country to 4,277,644, Xinhua news agency reported, citing country's Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by seven to 144,199, while 577 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,121,117.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, the country has administered over 302.88 million doses, more than 179.15 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 122.37 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January last year.

