Indonesia reports 3,077 new Covid-19 cases, 100 more deaths

Jakarta, March 28 Indonesia has confirmed 3,077 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,998,953, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 100 to 154,670 on Sunday, while 12,499 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,714,662.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.88 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while more than 157.84 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 373.69 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

