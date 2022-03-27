Indonesia reports 4,189 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases

Jakarta, March 27 Indonesia has confirmed 4,189 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,995,876, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 107 to 154,570 on Saturday, while 10,943 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,702,163.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.71 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 157.56 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 372.93 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor