Indonesian president inaugurates private hospitals in new capital

Jakarta, Oct 11 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday inaugurated two newly-built hospitals in the country's future new capital Nusantara, hoping that these will raise confidence among civil servants who will be relocated from Jakarta to the new city.

Earlier, Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said that his ministry is working to prepare incentives for those civil servants to be moved to Nusantara in January next year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government initially planned to conduct the relocation of more than 4,000 civil servants to Nusantara in September. The program was postponed due to reasons including the incompleteness of some housing complexes.

Indonesia plans to move more than 30,000 civil servants from Jakarta to Nusantara and the relocation process is to be conducted in three stages until 2029.

During the inauguration, President Widodo also called for the acceleration of the development of other public facilities in Nusantara, including schools.

