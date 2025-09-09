Infant deaths dent on state's health services, says MP Dy CM Shukla

Indore, Sep 9 Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review the current situation at Indore's government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (M.Y.) Hospital where two infants died after being gnawed upon by rats.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla, a senior BJP leader, who is leading the state's Health and Medical Education departments, also reviewed the progress of ongoing investigation and action taken so far against the medical staff at M.Y. hospital, one of the largest government-run health institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Department, Sandeep Yadav, and Commissioner of Medical Education Department, Tarun Rathi, who were present in the meeting, briefed about the action taken in connection with the heart-wrenching incident.

After the meeting concluded, Deputy CM Shukla told that the department has issued show-cause notices against three senior medical officials, including chairperson of M.Y. Hospital, Ashok Yadav and In-charge of the department (where incident occurred) Brijesh Lohati.

"Such incidents give a bad image for health services in the state, which won't be tolerated. I have ordered for a fair and transparent probe into this matter and whoever are found guilty will be punished. We have to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the state," he told IANS after the review meeting.

Notably, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has took cognisance into the matter and issued a notice to the authorities looking after the Health and Medical Education departments in the Madhya Pradesh government.

The notices have been issued to Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav and Indore District Collector Asheesh Singh and has also sought their response including the action taken report into the matter.

On August 30 and 31, two newborns — both girls — were bitten by rats inside the neo-natal ICU of the MY Hospital, one of Madhya Pradesh's largest government-run medical facilities.

The two children subsequently died on September 2 and 3, with the hospital administration attributing the deaths to pneumonia and septicaemia, respectively.

